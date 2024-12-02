Mastercard, ACPL back Syntizen for Aadhaar-based digital ID product

With the new funding Synitzen aims to enhance its digital identity check core product offerings, boost its talent acquisition, and upgrade its customer onboarding platform.

Moreover, the identity provider has plans to expand its business not only in India, but also internationally, in The Economic Times reports. So far, the company’s client base is made up primarily of Indian non-bank financial companies, including fintech, house financing, and stock brokerage businesses.

The company was founded in 2014, and provides a proprietary Aadhaar-based solution for digital identity checks by regulated businesses and state governments in India.