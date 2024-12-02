Mastercard accredits FIME for biometric authentication testing services

The aim of the testing, is to enable mobile, wearable and sensor manufacturers to evaluate the performance of fingerprint sensors. Mastercard will offer hardware performance testing to assess the quality of solutions’ matching engines. The purpose is to facilitate financial services companies evaluate the hardware and software integrating with payment solutions.

Representatives of FIME consider that biometrics deliver consumers convenience and security, however, in a post-PSD2 and GDPR world, players across mobile and payments are understanding that performance and quality are important to ensure customer adoption of new secure authentication solutions.

As such, FIME cited a report by Goode Intelligence that predicts more than 2.6 billion users of the systems by 2023.