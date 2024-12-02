This collaboration will allow customers to pay, split bills, and add tips using NEO PAY terminals, which are fully integrated with the restaurant’s Point of Sale (POS) systems. The integration is designed to provide convenience to merchants while enhancing the overall customer experience.

Qlub is a fintech company that specialises in payment solutions for the food and beverage sector. Through this collaboration, the company will make its services available through NEO PAY terminals at major hospitality venues in the UAE. The system is expected to speed up the payment process and improve guest interactions, with the additional benefit of potentially increasing merchant revenue.

Payment solutions for the hospitality sector

Officials from Mashreq cited by zawya.com commented on the partnership, stating that it simplifies payments for the hospitality sector and improves the payment infrastructure for F&B businesses. They also noted that the collaboration sets a higher standard for efficiency and user experience in hospitality payments.

In turn, officials from Qlub highlighted that the company’s goal is to make bill payments faster and easier for customers. They brought up that the partnership with NEO PAY aligns with Qlub’s mission to improve the payment experience at restaurants.





More information about the two companies

Mashreq NEO PAY’s platform supports a variety of industries, including hospitality, by offering advanced technology and data-driven solutions that aim to create efficient payment experiences for both merchants and customers. Qlub is one of the fastest growing fintech ventures in the region, focusing on offering contactless payment and ordering solutions to the F&B and Hospitality sectors through a range of offerings and features.

The company started in UAE and scaled rapidly to 10 countries across the Middle East and APAC, having raised significant funding from the some of the largest investors in the region and globally. Through Qlub's technology, restaurant and customers save significant time in paying their bills and drive a much-enhanced guest experience, from casual restaurants to the most fine-dine venues.