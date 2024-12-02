Mashreq launches mobile payment solution

This near field communication (NFC) sticker solution, the Tap n Go sticker makes low-value purchases by converting a mobile phone into a credit card that can then be used to make contactless payments at a number of retail outlets in the UAE and abroad.

The newly launched Tap n Go is already accepted at approximately 4000 merchants in the UAE.

The sticker needs to be fixed to the phone and it can then be used just like a credit card. Purchases less than 100 dirhams (around USD 27) require no signature.

In August 2013, Mashreq Bank, MasterCard and Canadian technology provider Swiff entered a definitive agreement.