Mashreq enables Samsung Pay transactions via its application

Established in 1967, Mashreq is one of the oldest banks in the UAE and it has a significant presence in 11 countries outside the UAE, with 26 overseas branches and offices across Europe, the US, Asia, and Africa.

As UAE moves closer towards becoming a smart society, digital wallets such as Samsung Pay are expected to continue to grow significantly. Thus, transactions made through digital wallets at Mashreq Bank have grown steadily in recent times, and with Samsung Pay, customers are able to process their transaction across all POS terminals in the UAE – including NFC.

In 2018, Samsung Pay, the mobile wallet platform holding ties with 2,000 financial companies, was launched in South Africa.