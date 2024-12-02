Mashreq Bank, Union Pay to increase online card acceptance in the UAE

Due to this agreement, UnionPay cardholders are able to access a wide network of online payments and enhance their shopping experience in the UAE. The newly launched UPOP (UnionPay Online Payment) service will provide UnionPay’s existing customers with an online payment solution in line with the company’s vision to increase global connectivity.

According to a research by Payfort, the region’s online transaction rates have increased by 22%, with the UAE increasing by 21% in 2016. The research also uncovered the fact that the UAE led in terms of the dollar value of online transactions across the Middle East (USD 12.4 billion).