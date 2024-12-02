Mash, Nets partner to deliver pay later solution across the Nordics

The service will offer consumers a streamlined option to pay later for purchases while enabling merchants to increase their average basket size.

This new payment solution allows consumers to forego payment at the time of purchase by selecting the Mash option from a Nets enabled terminal for instant on-boarding and credit approval. Within 14 days, the consumers will receive an invoice to pay the balance in full or choose to convert the payment into a monthly instalment plan.

Earlier in 2018, Mash has announced a new pan-European partnership with Verifone to provide a pay later solution for use in retail stores across Europe.