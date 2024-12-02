Mash connects with Verifone for pay-later at the POS

The service will offer consumers an easy option to pay later for purchases while enabling merchants to immediately collect payment and grow their business.

The new purchasing method allows consumers to forego payment at the time of purchase by simply selecting the Mash option from a Verifone device for instant on-boarding and credit approval. Within 14 days, the consumer will receive an invoice to pay the balance in full or choose to convert the payment into a monthly installment plan. Mash handles the consumer’s financial obligations so businesses can benefit from being paid instantly and focus on serving their customers.