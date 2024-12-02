Masdar to implement JAGGAER/Tejaris digital procurement solution

Masdar, also known as Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, focused on renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable urban development has as core objectives to support the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase clean energy 25 to 50%.

Masdar required a system that could provide consolidation of operations, involving onsite and local support, that would allow its local and international users and vendors to contact technical support in their own language, thereby reducing paperwork. The solution should enable control over bid opening via remote access, allowing bidders’ registration and e-tendering under one platform for document management.

The solution, utilizing JAGGAER technology, helps to track communications between bids, and enables Masdar to streamline and shorten its strategic sourcing processes as well as minimize errors through automation through the online system. This allows the information to be stored, exported and then further analyzed as per specific requirements.