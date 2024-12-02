Masabi rolls out mobile ticketing to Transit app

The company said that once an SDK agreement is struck with a transit agency, tickets will be made available to buy, store and use inside of Transits app.

The Justride SDK enables Transit to request fare types, make payments, and deliver visual and barcode tickets to a rider through a ticket wallet. The wallet communicates with Masabi servers to understand complex fare tables and manage the ticket lifecycle and security.

Agencies using the SDK will also have access to the Justride Hub, from where they can access a wealth of back office data including real-time sales, usage and validation information and an extensive customer services interface.