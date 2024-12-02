Masabi partners with Worldpay from FIS





Through this collaboration, Masabi and Worldpay want to deliver a pre-integrated and pre-certified payment solution that can be easily implemented and operated. The two companies leverage the power of Open Payments to develop a solution that rider groups can deploy and that allows passengers to use their contactless payment card or mobile device to tap a validator as they board.











The partnership’s objective

The solution aims to simplify Open Payment system adoption with its configuration that includes pre-integrated validators, Level 3 EMV pre-certification, and a Merchant of Record service. In the case of transit agencies, Open Payments represents a solution that can be reconfigured to support all rider groups using Masabi’s EMV-First approach. Agencies can begin by enabling Open Payments but then upgrade to other modules of the company’s Account-Based Ticketing platform which allows passengers to use a mobile app or smart card to travel.



Masabi’s platform supports the inclusion of all types of travellers, including banked and underbanked, as well as individuals who prefer to use cash, require a discount, or do not own a smartphone. According to Masabi’s officials, Open Payment can improve the way individuals interact with urban transit networks, promoting a more simplified and interconnected mobility landscape. By combining Worldpay’s technology with Masabi’s Open Platform, the two companies aim to provide a cost-effective, customisable offering to agencies.





Worldpay’s latest developments





Worldpay payment processing solutions enable businesses to conduct and manage payments in-person and online globally, supporting approximately 225 markets in 146 countries, in nearly 135 local currencies. The services are offered by FIS, a provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide.Recently, FreedomPay partnered with Worldpay from FIS to provide integrated payments and omnichannel technology to various enterprises. Through this collaboration, the two companies can expand their relationship with a phased rollout to eventually cover several EMEA, North America, and APAC markets. The alliance enables Worldpay’s global customers to benefit from improved payment technology across numerous client touchpoints.Moreover, at the end of July 2023, Worldpay launched its Revenue Boost solution, aiming to optimise payments and increase ecommerce potential for merchants. The service is powered by machine learning and was designed to help merchants process more card-not-present transactions while reducing the cost and risk of taking payments.

About Masabi

Launched in 2007, Masabi offers Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transit agencies and authorities around the world. Justride, one of the company’s solutions, is currently used by more than 250 public transit agencies and operators across four continents.