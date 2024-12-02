Masabi partners New Yorks MTA to introduce mobile ticketing

Using Masabi’s JustRide mobile ticketing platform, riders on Metro North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road will be able to purchase tickets and travel using their smartphones as an all-in-one ticket vending machine and ticket.

Passengers on MNR’s Hudson Line and LIRR’s Port Washington Lines will be able to use their smartphones to buy and display tickets to travel using the MTA eTix mobile ticketing app. Over the next few months more lines will be made available with full rollout completed by the end of 2016 summer. Riders will be able to purchase tickets for both immediate and future travel through their smartphones and tablets.

Masabi will also provide its JustRide Inspect validation application which allows tickets to be scanned using standard smartphones. The validation software is in use with 11 transport agencies around the world. Masabi has active deployments in a growing roster of major cities around the world that includes Los Angeles, Boston, New Orleans, Athens, and London.