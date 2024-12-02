Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda to support dealer inventory financing

The partnership with Bank of Barodawill allow Maruti Suzuki to provide more comprehensive financing opportunities for dealers as well as customers. The dealer inventory financing will be done as per bank of Baroda’s existing product program of supply chain finance.

Maruti Suzuki representatives have stated their confidence that this collaboration with the Indian public sector bank will offer new-age banking and finance solutions for their customers and dealer partners.

State-run lender Bank of Baroda launched its digital Supply Chain Finance solution in 2017, which aims to accelerate working capital loan opportunities for the small and medium enterprises and large corporate clients. The solution provides a range of supply chain finance products which covers pre- and post-shipment products like dealer and vendor finance.