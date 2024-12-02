Marsh to release proof of insurance blockchain platform

In April 2018, Marsh, in collaboration with IBM, ACORD, and ISN, announced the first commercial blockchain solution for proof of insurance. Built on Hyperledger Fabric technology and IBM Blockchain Platform, the solution aimed to transform the certificate of insurance process, making it more streamlined and transparent.

Marsh said that the solution will enable clients to speed up necessary business functions while increasing coverage certainty.

The initial rollout includes a self-service digital app for a select group of Marsh clients, allowing them to easily search, view, issue, and re-issue their certificates of insurance on-demand 24 hours a day. Following the initial rollout, further capabilities will be added to the platform in 2019