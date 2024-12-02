Marqeta to roll out instant issuance tokenized cards for Apple Pay

To add a Marqeta supported card to Apple Pay, users capture the card details with the camera on their iPhone or iPad or manually enter card information. Marqeta’s Instant Issuance technology will allow for eligible payment cards (or network “tokens”) to be issued directly into Wallet, with no additional steps needed to add the card to Apple Pay, in November 2016.

Thus, Marqeta offers instantly issued tokenized eligible cards to technology innovators. This functionality will soon be live with select developers participating on the Visa network and offering Apple Pay. Several partners are already signed up to issue cards directly into Apple Pay and will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Marqeta has shown a consistent commitment to innovation in payment technology. The company was the first fully Open API issuer processor platform, according to BusinessWire. In October 2016, Marqeta became the first issuer processor to allow instant access to its industry leading tools for building the most advanced credit, debit and prepaid card products around.