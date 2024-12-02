Marqeta raises USD 45 mln from Goldman Sachs, Iconiq

The company’s new founding round includes Iconiq and Goldman, along with two previous investors. The cash influx brings Marqeta’s total funding to USD 116 million.

Marqeta has racked up clients including Square, Affirm, Kabbage and Alipay since its founding in 2010. Marqeta also has partnerships with Visa, Mastercard and Discover Financial Services.

The company’s platform allows users to build cards and payment systems for themselves, which can mean creating customised virtual cards for suppliers and employees, and completing online point-of-sale transactions.