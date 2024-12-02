Marqeta partners with Motive





The Motive platform was designed to combine multiple services in one place, including driver safety, spend management, equipment monitoring, and fleet management solutions. Through the process of connecting operations end-to-end, Motive offers its users improved visibility and overall control, as well as significantly reduced workloads by automating and simplifying features and tasks.

Motive issued over 35,000 cards through this collaboration, delivering clients up to 10% in savings through operational efficiency gains, telematics-based fraud reduction, as well as fuel and maintenance discounts. According to the press release, Motive chose Marqeta as its partner because of its ability to integrate fleet payments into its platform in a secure and efficient manner, allowing customers to manage their overall fleet in an optimised way.





More information on the product launch

By leveraging the embedded finance platform of Marqeta, Motive will give finance teams the possibility to have total control over their fleet-related spending, as well as access to AI-powered products in order to mitigate fraud and identity wasteful transactions and to access deep discounts on fuel, maintenance, and other business expenses. In addition, the collaboration aims to create an improved and streamlined experience for customers and clients.

The Motive card is currently available on the Mastercard network, which will enable clients to use it in any place and location where Mastercard is accepted.



Marqeta’s recent strategy of development

The global card issuing platform Marqeta had multiple partners and product releases in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Giftbit, Vivian, and Whistle as part of its overall Embedded Finance expansion efforts and goals. The firm focused on enabling non-financial businesses to incorporate banking and payment services into their overall suite of products. Through this platform, Marqeta’s users were given the possibility to design seamless experiences for their customers, as well as potentially increase client loyalty and employee retention.

Earlier in the same month, Marqeta unveiled its Docs AI tool in order to streamline the procedure of launching new Embedded Finance services. In addition to the introduction of Marqueta Docs AI, the company also disclosed initial findings from its overall internal code generation solution, which exhibited some potential in reducing the coding and testing workload.

Furthermore, the new features marked the initial strides towards the process of integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within the Marqeta platform, which aimed to expand the value delivery to its customers.