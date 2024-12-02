Marqeta, CashFlows announce new European partnership

CashFlows was launched in London in 2010 and provides BIN (bank information number) sponsorship services through its e-money license and direct membership in the Mastercard and Visa card schemes. This – coupled with their EU regulatory and compliance expertise – allows them to support companies that launch European payment card programmes by helping them accept payments and facilitate transactions.

Moreover, CashFlows has merchant acquiring capabilities that enable end customers to load funds to their card. In 2018, the company has been selected by IN2Retail to provide BIN sponsorship for its ATM estate in the Netherlands and Ireland.

Marqeta’s recently unveiled European Digital Banking solution is already used by digital banks and POS lenders. The Marqeta platform helps customers build, test, and streamline new features in a developer sandbox, allowing them to create payment solutions that integrate with existing systems and software.

In addition, it supports instantly issued virtual cards and offers spend controls to engage users and grow card use, a functionality that will now be supported in partnership with CashFlows.