Marks Jewelers to accept crypto payments

The partnership aims to give the various customers the ability to pay for their jewellery with the use of different crypto coins. Marks is now able to accept BCD, Bitcoin BCH, ETH, BTG, BCD, BTC, ZCoin, DASH, and LTC.

According to Bitcoin Exchange guide, it is considered to be the first major US retailer with a large physical presence to embrace the use of crypto coins. Moreover, company representatives believe that with this move they will be able to make their exquisite jewellery available to the rest of the market while still paying low fees and avoiding any of the chargebacks.

With the store opening up the payment capabilities it gives the customers access to the jewellery’s extensive portfolio, and enjoy the low transaction fees as compared to credit cards and bank transfers. Thus, the company will be able to pass on some savings to the customers when they are purchasing their gems; this is according to an announcement that was made.