Marks and Spencer to launch in-store mobile payments in the UK

The roll out is part of the company`s strategy to become a digital-first retailer and use tech to upgrade the customer experience. The service allows users to pay for items without having to use a till, thus they are able to scan products as they go and then pay for items worth up to GBP 30 via Apple Pay or a saved card on their Marks and Spencer account.

The service will be available in six London stores ahead of December 2018. It is already live in two of the retailer`s stores, where 20% of sales are already via the mobile app – equal to 170 items being purchased an hour.

The retailer`s plan is to collect customer feedback on the service and adapt its functionality before rolling it out to more stores in 2019. The app was developed by Marks and Spencer`s in-house digital experts, following an initial collaboration with The App Business.