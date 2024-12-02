Marks & Spencer takes control of its online store from Amazon

According to the source, M&S hired an editorial team to produce daily magazine-style content for the website. This will enable shoppers to receive tips and advice on putting outfits together, to see videos and close ups of individual pieces and to see how Marks & Spencer is interpreting fashion trends.

According to the retailer`s multi-channel and e-commerce director, buyers were 24% more likely to buy from the website if they had viewed editorial content first.