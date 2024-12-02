Marks and Spencer records 23% increase in multi-channel, online sales

Moreover, group sales were up 2.7% to GPB 10.3 billion, whereas international sales rose 6.3%. 55% of the company’s online platform sales have been picked up in store, which confirms the multi-channel operations. Mobile sales have increased by over 90%. Sales from tablet devices have doubled and now account for about 25% of online sales compared with 15% in 2013.

The redesigned platform of the company offers improved search functionality, enhanced imagery and a better view of stock availability that is updated every 15 minutes and live at the checkout. The website is also built on a flexible platform to enable continuous technological improvement.

Marks and Spencer opened 55 new stores and now trades from 455 stores across 54 territories.

