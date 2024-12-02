Marks and Spencer adds new capability for mobile shopping

The feature, named Style Finder, allows consumers to use photos of clothing to find similar products in menswear and womenswear ranges.

Moreover, since three quarters of the company’s online traffic comes through mobile devices, the reasoning behind introducing this capability is streamlining consumer convenience.

The tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) developed in partnership with ecommerce virtual search company Syte to assess images and return the closest match, then customers can use further filters to find products based on metrics such as size, price and colour.