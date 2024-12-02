Markit Media partners PayPal to expand customer services

Markit Media is now able to provide PayPal integration for its customers and, among others, to offer set up process with the merchant account that allows businesses to accept credit and debit card payments for ecommerce purchases.

Moreover, Markit Media now offers shopping cart payment support and customer service from PayPal. Additionally, Markit Media clients can access an account management team for tracking customer service. Markit Media clients receive around the clock technical and administrative PayPal support through email, chat or telephone.

Via the partner program, customers can now implement a direct or express checkout so they may check out with PayPal. Markit Media can help businesses implement the checkout within their webpage, so the consumer does not have to be redirected to PayPal. When customers complete the purchase in-store, they are less likely to abandon their shopping cart.

