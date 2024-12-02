MarketInvoice secures GBP 56 mln in equity and debt funding

This Series-B funding round was led by Barclays and fintech fund Santander InnoVentures with participation from European venture fund Northzone, an existing investor in the company. Technology credit fund Viola Credit, who also participated in the equity round, will provide a debt facility of up to GBP 30 million to help scale the MarketInvoice business loans solution that sits alongside their core invoice finance solutions.

The funding will enable MarketInvoice to deepen strategic partnerships in the UK, grow the team and increase awareness of its business finance solutions. In addition, the company is planning to launch cross-border fintech-bank partnerships to support more businesses with access to their lending solutions.