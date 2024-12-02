



By introducing the new service, Market Pay aims to deliver a single app available for both terminal and smartphone payments, thus serving as a solution suitable for all point-of-sale purchases. As a pan-European payment platform, the company delivers omnichannel digital solutions, with the firm managing the entire value chain based on its experience in the retail sector. By deploying simplified and optimised payment solutions, Market Pay serves both large retailers and small merchants, equipping them with end-to-end digital services.











Market Pay’s hybrid payment solution

As part of the new offering, Market Pay aims to enable points of sale to effectively and efficiently deploy several shopping experiences for their customers. The app enables users to accept payments on terminals or iOS or Android smartphones and tablets. Additionally, as it merges POS and SoftPOS, the solution allows merchants to benefit from a unified interface and a single payment management access with the same functionality, payment methods, reconciliation, and transaction analysis reports.



When commenting on the announcement, officials from Market Pay underlined that the decision to introduce the app, which institutes a unified approach, can be attributed to a need to remove switching between two applications and thus two different interfaces, configurations, and integrations. Also, during peak sales or busy periods, as well as pop-up sales, businesses can now merge checkout payments and mobile payments across the sales area. Market Pay’s solution delivers the same features, including payment by bank card, wallet, or gift card, as well as the same security capabilities and administration interface.



Furthermore, as merchants are connected to the unified Market Pay management interface, they can visualise all their transactions and analyse, control, and augment the payment infrastructure.

Moreover, Market Pay underlined its commitment to eliminating payment sector complexities and offering its commercial proposal by providing merchants with an advanced offering and becoming their point of contact for every payment.