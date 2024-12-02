



AltaPay is a company that serves merchants across Europe, specialising in the management of online transactions. It offers approximately thirty local and international payment methods, as well as alternative options like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), catering to a wide range of online commerce needs.

In addition to online payments, AltaPay facilitates in-store transactions through advanced terminals and provides omnichannel payment solutions. Its unified platform integrates multichannel transactions, increasing payment data consolidation to improve merchants' performance and conversion rates. In 2023, AltaPay processed EUR 3.1 billion in transactions within Denmark. The company also operates in Sweden, Norway, and the UK, supporting a variety of businesses, including retail chains, digital services, tourism, and entertainment.

This acquisition, the fourth since 2021, is a component of Market Pay's strategy to improve its payment solutions while speeding up the deployment of its platform throughout Europe. Market Pay is operational in countries including France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Denmark.

Market Pay processes 3 billion transactions each year

Market Pay is a payment platform that offers omnichannel digital solutions and manages the entire value chain in the payment industry. It provides end-to-end services for both large retailers and small merchants, aiming to simplify payments and drive innovation. The company handles 3 billion transactions annually on 180,000 terminals and over 5 million managed cards.

AltaPay representatives stated that their collaboration with Market Pay will benefit both customers and partners who are looking for a reliable ally to address their payment needs while increasing their competitiveness and efficiency. By joining forces with Market Pay, the company aims to contribute to the success of a provider in the European payment industry. AltaPay’s suite of solutions, omnichannel platform, and network of clients and partners will provide additional strengths in the Northern European markets. Additionally, the company will benefit from the expertise of a technology provider with roots in the retail sector.