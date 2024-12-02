Maricopa County selects ACI Worldwide for payment solution

ACI’s bill pay technology provides Maricopa County residents with the option of paying taxes online via debit card, credit card, and electronic check or at pointof-sale (POS) stations at the County Treasurer’s office.

Bill payments that can be made through ACI’s Official Payments website include the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), 23 state governments, the District of Columbia, more than 3,000 local municipalities and counties across all 50 states, 350 colleges and universities, and 450 utility companies.

Consumers can pay federal, state and local property taxes and other bills such as utilities and college tuition with credit cards, debit cards, electronic checks and alternative payment methods via mobile, online, telephone, point of sale and other channels.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the global retailers.

In March 2014, ACI Worldwide has introduced a new consumer payments solution dubbed UP BASE24-eps.