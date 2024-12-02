MarginEdge partners with BlueSnap for subscription payments

BlueSnap will further collaborate with MarginEdge to become its client billing partner in North America. The tech company’s consultative approach is set to seamlessly process client subscriptions and enable the management software company to allow restaurant owners to focus on providing excellent culinary experiences rather than focus on back-office tasks.





A savoury partnership between BlueSnap and MarginEdge

MarginEdge provides a suite of restaurant management solutions which include, among others, access to real-time food costs, and integrated payments for operators to help them easily pay their bills. By partnering with BlueSnap, MarginEdge will tap into the former’s next-gen solution to streamline the collection of client billing across North America, to further expand outside the US.

Navigating cross-border payments is complex and challenging process, especially for companies that handle sensitive and constant changes such as restaurants. BlueSnap understands these challenges and deploys its solution through an integration with Zuora, the MarginEdge’s subscription billing platform.











Additional information about MarginEdge and BlueSnap

MarginEdge’s mission is to help restaurants focus on making their business a success by providing excellent cuisine quality. It leverages high-end technologies to remove unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, freeing up important time from restaurants so that they can focus on offering high-quality experiences and improving customer experience.

On the other hand, BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments easier and faster. Their integrated Payment Orchestration Platform (POP) boost sales and reduces costs.