Marco Polo Network expands availability to Microsoft Azure

The platform uses 18 distinct Azure services and R3’s Corda distributed ledger technology. TradeIX packaged Corda and the Marco Polo Network application stack for deployment using Azure Container Instances and the Azure Container Registry. This enables participating to exchange data in real-time resulting in streamlined, automated business activities that increase efficiency in financing and cash flow management.

Applications are built and deployed on top of the platform that allow banks and corporations to perform specific product and trade orchestrations, and trading parties from buyers to insurers can exchange trade data and assets securely, in real time, and peer to peer using an open and distributed network powered by Corda. The network and platform are open, allowing third parties to build, develop and deploy their own solutions.

Built to modernise trade finance, Marco Polo enables trade banks and corporations to take advantage of the R3 Corda distributed ledger to better facilitate global trade. The network aims to combat this by providing a digital, distributed technology platform that allows trading parties to automate and streamline their trade and supply chain finance activities.