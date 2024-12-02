Maplin partners Klarna to integrate pay later service

Online and mobile Maplin customers making purchases of GBP 200 or less can receive their products and pay for them 30 days later, with no interest or fees. Moreover, Maplin customers can choose Slice it at the checkout, which allows shoppers to spread the cost of purchases of GBP 600 over equal monthly payments. Klarna’s consumer finance is significantly simpler than that of other providers – with only a 4-step application and real-time decision.

Maplin is one of the first retailers to adopt Klarna’s payment options to help their customers access not only physical products, but also services such as security installation and maintenance.