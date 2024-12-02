



Following this announcement, Storfund will leverage Mangopay’s embedded wallet, local accounts, as well as its FX solutions in order to boost the support it offers on its own platform. By adding new tools that are set to amplify its cash flow solutions, Storfund aims to develop a fully comprehensive platform for sellers.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Mangopay x Storfund partnership

Throughout this collaboration with Mangopay, sellers on Storfund’s platform will have the possibility to benefit from a secure and efficient range of payment and treasury services in order to effectively manage pay-ins, payouts, and hold balances. Furthermore, Storfund is set to also advance funds to a new embedded wallet powered by Mangopay, which will allow sellers to access funds faster, convert them into multiple currencies, and pay suppliers locally, as well as transfer to their own bank account.

Mangopay provides the platform economy with its modular payment infrastructure, while also building around its programmable e-wallet solutions. Embedding Mangopay will also enable Storfund to benefit from simplified and more cost-effective FX management, as well as the ability to convert funds into multiple currencies within the wallet. This process is expected to take place at a rate that is guaranteed for fixed periods of time, as well as local, instant payouts.



