Mangopay partners with Storfund

This collaboration aims to offer marketplace sellers the option to receive payments on the same day they make a sale, eliminating the customary 10 to 30-day wait period.

Through this partnership, marketplaces utilising Mangopay's services can enable sellers on their platform to access immediate payments for their sales. According to the company press release, this initiative is expected to improve cash flow for businesses engaged in marketplace selling, providing them with increased flexibility and the ability to restore their inventory more frequently.

The delayed receipt of payments can hinder sellers' operational capabilities, limiting their ability to manage and grow their businesses effectively. The solution offered through the collaboration between Mangopay and Storfund addresses this challenge, helping sellers scale their operations and improve turnover.

Storfund focuses on improving cash flow for sellers, particularly during peak shopping periods. The company has expanded its services to over 30 countries in response to the ongoing growth of the marketplace industry and the increasing number of seller businesses.

Storfund addresses the cash flow challenges in ecommerce by providing quick payments to sellers on the day of sale, contributing to a more efficient and streamlined marketplace ecosystem. Mangopay's partnership with Storfund adds a new solution to its modular payment infrastructure, aligning with its commitment to delivering innovative services.

Mangopay specialises in providing modular payment infrastructure to marketplaces. Its modular solution allows marketplaces to customise their payment infrastructure to align with specific needs. Officials from Mangopay emphasised the company's commitment to innovation and expressed confidence that Storfund's immediate payment solution would benefit marketplace clients and support business growth. Representatives from Storfund highlighted the growth opportunities created by the partnership, emphasising its positive impact on both sellers and marketplaces.

Other developments from Mangopay

In December 2023, B2B payments company Mondu has announced a partnership with the modular and flexible payment infrastructure provider for marketplaces and platforms Mangopay. Mangopay and Mondu aimed to collaborate to support B2B marketplace businesses through flexible payment infrastructure and payment terms.

According to the company press release, through the partnership, the two companies aimed to provide marketplaces across Europe with a proven, modular payment infrastructure that can be designed to address their needs, with well-known B2B payment methods and flexible payment terms.

