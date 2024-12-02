Mangopay partners with Omnipresent

Through this partnership, Omnipresent is launching its Contractor Management Solution. This new solution is an extension of the company's Employer of Record service, which assists businesses in hiring international teams in countries where they lack a physical presence. The system addresses the complexities associated with managing an international contractor workforce.

The collaboration will also integrate Mangopay's pay-in, e-wallet, payout, and FX infrastructure into Omnipresent's platform, facilitating contractor management across more than 200 countries. The integration aims to streamline multi-currency payments, ensure compliance, and enhance administrative efficiency for businesses.

Key features of the Contractor Management Solution include facilitating payments to contractors in regions where the employing company has no presence, simplifying invoice tracking, ensuring timely payments, and reducing the risk of contractor misclassification, which can lead to legal complications and financial penalties. Using Mangopay's FX capabilities, the Omnipresent Contractor Management Solution enables businesses to optimise multi-currency payments within a compliant fund management framework.

Officials from Omnipresent emphasised the importance of efficient contractor management for expanding international businesses. They highlighted the solution's focus on addressing complexities such as timely payments, invoice tracking, and compliance, ultimately enabling companies to operate confidently.

Representatives from Mangopay expressed excitement about the partnership and emphasised the flexibility of Mangopay's infrastructure in supporting specific use cases for employment and HR platforms. They also brought up the FX solution's role in enabling compliant and efficient international payments, reducing operational costs, and enhancing user experience.

More information about the two companies

Omnipresent is a global employment solutions provider headquartered in London, offering services for international hiring, onboarding, payroll, and compliance.

Mangopay, founded in 2013, provides modular payment infrastructure for various business models in the platform economy. Licenced by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK as an Electronic Money Institute, Mangopay's offerings cover platform payment needs, including currency conversion and fraud prevention technology.

