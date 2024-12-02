Mangopay partners with ManoMano





Following this announcement, Mangopay’s modular payment infrastructure will provide a secure payment experience for ManoMano’s marketplace sellers, which is expected to drive local and global business growth and development. The partnership will strengthen ManoMano’s platform capabilities, simplify payments for marketplace sellers and businesses, as well as accelerate expansion into the enterprise market, and provide scalable commerce services for major global merchants.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers of the ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the partnership

Throughout this collaboration, Mangopay and ManoMano are set to develop a dynamic and user-friendly online marketplace that bridges the gap between specialist sellers in DIY, home improvement, and gardening, as well as customers that seek the expertise, solutions, and tools offered by ManoMano.

The strategic deal also represents a significant advancement in digital transactions for its marketplace, while also focusing on optimising the seller experience. The incorporation of Mangopay’s API and e-wallet infrastructure is set to play a crucial role in ManoMano’s development, both through its local operations and its worldwide expansion through the use of cross-border payments. The collaboration will also streamline payment and verification procedures, which will increase efficiency for sellers and simplify earnings management and payouts.

At the same time, Mangopay will also support ManoMano with its cross-border payment needs to expand into new geographies, as well as develop its business in strategically important markets in line with its ongoing expansion plans, including the regions of the UK and China. This will also incorporate the process of enabling ManoMano to verify sellers and make transactions anywhere in the world, in local currencies and to local bank accounts.

In addition, as a regulated electronic money institution, Mangopay will handle ManoMano’s seller transaction flows across Europe.



