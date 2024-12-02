Mangopay partners with Eleanor

Following this announcement, Eleanor will have Mangopay appointed to launch a tailored and secure payment solution for its hotel and resort customers.

By leveraging its suite of applications and services, the luxury hotel guest experience management platform is expected to provide improved hotels and resorts with concierge technology. This process aims to optimise the manner in which guest products are managed, including paying bills, booking excursions and experiences such as spa treatments, as well as the process of making reservations at restaurants.







More information on the partnership

UK-based Eleanor represents a company that focuses on supporting luxury hotels and resorts in multiple regions around the world, including Maldives, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Zanzibar, Kenya, Thailand, Europe, and the Caribbean. Its platform was developed in order to optimise the overall operational efficiency of customers by offering a frictionless guest journey, as well as supporting actions such as contactless check-in, paying bills, generating real-time guest feedback for the hotel or resort, and making reservations for restaurants and spa treatments.

Mangopay is a modular and flexible payment infrastructure provider that focuses on delivering its suite of solutions and products to customers, marketplaces, and platforms, aiming to support their models and accelerate their development in an ever-evolving industry by leveraging its modular transaction infrastructure. In addition, the firm focuses on providing marketplaces and platforms with a programmable e-wallet tool, as well as an end-to-end payment infrastructure which was developed in order to cover all the processes, from pay-in to payout.

Throughout the use of Mangopay’s embedded payments infrastructure, hotels and resorts will be given the possibility to take full control of their transactions by leveraging the Eleanor platform. This is expected to make the process of handling payments more secure, user-friendly, and efficient, while also opening up an additional revenue stream for the business or brand.

In addition, the integration with Mangopay is expected to optimise the overall suite of applications provided by Eleanor, delivering clients and partners a frictionless, compliant, and secure way of handling payments and transactions from within the platform. At the same time, it will allow Eleanor to offer an optimised user experience for both guests and staff, as well as reduce costs.



