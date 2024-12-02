Mangopay partners with Bigcrafters powered by Estrella Galicia

The new digital food and beverage marketplace for artisanal products selected Mangopay as its payment partner for simplified user experiences.





Payments and what the Mangopay – Bigcrafters partnership entails

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, through its new Spanish marketplace, Bigcrafters is looking to simplify how consumers enjoy the best craft experience through simplified access to artisanal products and to provide craft businesses with an online sales platform for their products. The initiative is designed to help expedite the big craft movement to support small businesses alongside their positive impact on the planet.

Mangopay provides platforms and marketplaces of all types with its flexible modular payments infrastructure to create payment flows which enable them to offer locally relevant services with the ability to scale. Through the new partnership, Mangopay is set to support payments between consumers and Bigcrafters sellers, while concomitantly enabling the simplified onboarding of new local businesses to the platform.











When commenting on the announcement, Hijos de Rivera Corporation officials said that Bigcrafters is growing as a community of producers that aim to challenge the status quo, appreciate well-made things, and create products with passion, with the ultimate goal being to build a positive impact commerce that reconnects society and the community of small and large artisans. The spokesperson added that in launching the new marketplace, collaborating with Mangopay has helped the company simplify seller onboarding and payouts, enabling consumers to enjoy artisanal produce, and helping sellers to start selling and accepting payments in a quick and easy manner.

More to this point, Mangopay representatives expressed delight in supporting Estrella Galicia on its mission to drive the big craft movement and support local businesses in Spain, as the company’s aim is to make payments simple for marketplaces, be those established, global platforms, or just starting out. As Mangopay does not hold the belief of ‘one size fits all’, a new initiative of the likes of Bigcrafters helped exemplify the way it can leverage its modular technology to create a unique solution with specific marketplace needs in mind. What is more, with Bigcrafters having a new approach to supporting local artisanal businesses, Mangopay is looking forward to helping them launch in Spain and the future of their collaboration.





Mangopay’s offering and mission

Mangopay seeks to empower the platform economy with its modular payment infrastructure, supporting over 2,500 platforms and marketplaces since its 2013 inception. Built around its programmable e-wallet solution, Mangopay’s end-to-end payment infrastructure covers platform payment needs ranging from payin to payout for multiple platform business models and workflows.

For more information about Mangopay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.