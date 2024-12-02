Mangopay partners with Aria





Through this collaboration, the two companies intend to provide B2B marketplace and transactional Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies with tools that allow them to manage their payments and credit efficiently. The partnership combines Mangopay’s modular payments offering with Aria’s credit technology and lending solutions.











The partnership’s objective

Considering that the B2B marketplace and SaaS sectors continue to expand, the quality of the payment experience is essential for businesses expanding both domestically and internationally. Aria’s B2B offering includes immediate payment options, deferred payment collections, disbursement of funds to vendors, and management of marketplace operator commissions, aiming to help businesses reduce credit and payment risk. Moreover, the company provides Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to business buyers, allowing them to pay for goods for up to 90 days while sellers receive payment upon the shipment. Aria’s services aim to increase sales volume and support cash flow management for both sellers and business buyers, as well as to enhance the customer experience and offer tailored checkout.



The partnership between Mangopay and Aria supports both companies’ commitment to increasing payment innovation for B2B marketplaces. By merging modularised marketplace payment infrastructure and comprehensive credit solutions, the two companies’ objective is to enable marketplaces with control over their payment strategies, complemented by access to trade credit. According to officials, Mangopay intends to improve the payment infrastructure and operations of global marketplaces and platforms, with its solutions allowing them to develop and evolve their payments stack.



Representatives from Aria stated that the collaboration with Mangopay is a result of a shared vision between the two companies and synergies in their solutions. The partnership also enables Aria to deliver an improved customer experience, while simplifying access to necessary payment options for B2B marketplaces.





Mangopay’s recent developments