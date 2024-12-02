MANGOPAY partners SyndicateRoom

SyndicateRoom enables both public and private investment through a single platform. Members have access to a broad spectrum of equity opportunities, from early-stage growth companies through to IPOs. SyndicateRoom has been raised via the platform GBP 46 million since the company launched.

MANGOPAY is a multicurrency payment solution which accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers and Direct Debit. Holder of an emoney issuer (EMI) licence, passported to 31 European countries, MANGOPAY can hold investors money in an escrow account until completion of the round. The solution takes care of all necessary KYC checks, which was a crucial consideration for SyndicateRoom.