MANGOPAY partners Liftshare for online payment methods

Liftshare, which offers a car sharing service to a community of 420,000 users, will use the MANGOPAY API to provide its users with a varied paying experience. MANGOPAY, which recently opened offices in UK, works with more than 400 European websites, enabling them to manage their payments.

Clients using the MANGOPAY API include Vinted, Vestiaire Collective, Ulule, Crowdrooster, Crowd2fund, BankToTheFuture and Farmdrop. With a pan-European Union e-money issuer licence (EME), MANGOPAY is a solution for international markets and it helps clients accept third-party payments, create and manage e-wallets (white label), split funds and collect fees.