Mangopay introduces end-to-end FX solution





With the new solution, Mangopay intends to improve the way platforms approach currency conversions by introducing transparency and control into cross-border operations. Platforms and marketplaces can receive additional revenue streams, create localised payment experiences for their users, and increase control of their treasury procedures.











FX solution’s objective and capabilities

With Mangopay’s end-to-end FX solution, platforms can develop a flexible and modular cross-border strategy and, by having Spot FX integrated, allows them to access real-time exchange rates for instant conversion. The Guarantee FX feature locks in rates to reduce the risk of currency fluctuations. By using Spot or Guaranteed FX, platforms can provide local purchasing experiences that support the minimisation of checkout difficulties, control of treasury and liquidity management, and the enablement of both their buyers and sellers to collect and convert funds in multiple currencies. Platform can implement FX at any point of the payment flow, without the limitations of converting currencies during pay-in or payout.



Furthermore, Mangopay intends to improve its payout network over the upcoming months to enable faster and more cost-efficient global payouts to over 60 currencies, with local settlement in over 20 currencies. According to officials, the company’s FX solution aims to eliminate the friction associated with traditional currency flows, as it simplifies FX for the partnering platforms and their customers for all payment processes in their ecosystem.





