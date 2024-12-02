MangoPay goes international, accepts new currencies

The company has also revealed plans to introduce AUD and CAD in the near future.

The new features include:

• In-app payment using card tokenisation, which allows merchants to receive payments without users leaving their platform

• New open source development kits to allow integration e.g. PHP, Python, Ruby and Java

• Test accounts for merchants and the option to go live directly via mangopay.com

With a pan-European Union e-money issuer license (EME), MangoPay is a solution for international markets. The company enables clients to accept third-party payments, create and manage e-wallets (white label), split funds and collect fees.

Leetchi runs Europe’s online group payment solution Leetchi.com, which was launched in November 2009 and has more than 1 million clients.

