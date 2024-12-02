Mangopay extends its partnership with GiftRound





Following this partnership, GiftRound will leverage Mangopay’s API services to ensure its security of money collection, fraud detection, fraud prevention, and anti-money laundering (AML), which represent a priority for the company.

Mangopay will also provide KYC processes and secure, diverse, and efficient payment methods for GiftRound, in order for it to meet all the needs and preferences of its customers.

Furthermore, GiftRound will be given the possibility to use Mangopay’s e-wallet modular technology. This will offer its services additional protection and privacy ahead of the dispersing of funds to the end receiver. The new feature will give more flexible and efficient pay-in and pay-out capabilities, critical for the platform and the company’s focus on offering reliable and seamless payment experiences to its clients and users.

GiftRound plans to launch in Ireland while using Mangopay’s payment capabilities as well.











Mangopay’s development strategy

Mangopay was built around its programmable e-wallet solution. It represents a company that uses its end-to-end infrastructure to cover platform payment needs raging from pay-in to pay-out, for multiple platform business models and workflows around the world.

At the end of March 2023, the company announced the acquisition of Ireland-based payment technology company WhenThen, aiming to expand its pay-in capabilities and add new revenue streams.

This acquisition was part of the company’s growth plan which had a focus on scaling its payment offerings. Mangopay was set to continue straightening its products and services while adding new revenue streams by leveraging both acquisitions as a fully integrated offering in its suite of solutions.

The combined technologies and systems of Mangopay and WhenThen were set to provide platforms with improved pay-in products and capabilities, better customer experiences, and intelligent payments routing, following the priority of decreasing costs and increasing conversion rates through the full payments value chain.

Earlier in the same month, Mangopay extended its collaboration with PayPal to give marketplaces access to PayPal’s global payment capabilities and methods. The partnership was a long-term commitment from both of the companies, toward improving the global marketplaces’ payment experiences. This was made by providing customers with simple and flexible integrations.

The deal was set to enable markets with the possibility to build a dynamic payment experience in a simplified manner while providing additional choices to their end-users by making PayPay available to them.

Moreover, the collaboration brought multiple benefits to platforms, as marketplaces that work with Mangopay were enabled to have their payments experience personalised through the mean of one integration.





