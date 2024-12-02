MANGOPAY collaborates with PayPal

As per the information detailed in the press release, the expanded cooperation is a long-term commitment from both companies towards reshaping global marketplaces’ payment experiences by providing simple and flexible integrations. The cooperation is set to enable marketplaces to build a dynamic payment experience in a simplified manner and provide additional choices to their end-users by making PayPal available.





MANGOPAY, PayPal collaboration and what it means for marketplaces

The expansion between MANGOPAY and PayPal comes as a result of a long-term collaboration between the companies. The announcement highlights that from 2016 onwards, MANGOPAY and PayPal have cooperated to help global marketplaces to leverage PayPal payment capabilities and enable expedited domestic and cross-border payments.

Following the continuous growth within the marketplace industry, the payments experience is believed to remain a key differentiator for players within this space and improving MANGOPAY’s pay-in and pay-out capabilities with a popular payment method of the likes of PayPal is believed to be a ‘meaningful step’ to assist in driving global growth for marketplaces.

The collaboration brings forth straightforward advantages for platforms, as marketplaces that work with MANGOPAY will be enabled to have their payment experience personalised through means of a single integration, which helps simplify operations for merchants. Going forward, MANGOPAY and PaylPal together have the aspiration of enabling marketplaces to have their value maximised by fully leveraging PayPal’s streamlined processes.











Commenting on the announcement, Romain Mazeries, CEO of MANGOPAY advised that PayPal’s historical collaborations with marketplaces throughout the world are in alignment with MANGOPAY’s mission of facilitating platform growth by reducing complexity in the current ‘borderless world’.

As per their statement, payment choice and flexibility have been a constant critical part of a successful marketplace experience, and platforms nowadays have a need to address complex payment needs to be able to drive increased conversion. Having this knowledge as its basis, the company believes the expansion of its strategic cooperation with PayPal to be key and to enable it to build an increasingly comprehensive payment environment for platforms to succeed.

David Bruce, Global Head of Channel Partnerships, PayPal, added that as marketplaces are growing fast and have a need for strong support when it comes to payments, MANGOPAY aims to help marketplaces with unlocking payment experiences for buyers and sellers alike.

Founded in 2013, MANGOPAY equips the platform economy with its extensive and modular payment infrastructure, serving over 2,500 platforms and marketplaces. The company’s flexible solutions, which are built around its unique programmable e-wallet technology, address payment and compliance needs, from pay-in to pay-out, for all platform business models and workflows.

