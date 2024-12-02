The collaboration seeks to empower businesses to create seamless marketplaces – from seller onboarding to payment processing, further underscoring both companies’ commitment to enhancing the platform industries by leveraging their distinctive strengths and capabilities.





The marketplace industry and what the Mangopay – Spryker partnership entails

Businesses are on the constant lookout for flexible, secure, and experienced technology partners to future-proof payment experiences and build customer experience through the ever-changing platform landscape. Officially starting in September 2023, the Mangopay – Spryker collaboration is set to help redefine the online marketplaces’ landscape by providing a holistic solution that looks to address the key challenges that businesses are faced with in this space. As both companies prioritise innovation and putting their customers first, together they seek to offer increased value to clients.

Per the press release information, the marketplace industry is on a constant increase and is projected to reach USD 8.7 trillion by 2025, with the payment experience considered a key differentiator. In the strategic alignment with Spryker, Mangopay looks to reaffirm its dedication to furthering advancements in the fintech industry, with the collaboration’s key objectives being centred around the delivery of added value to mutual customers, providing them with the tools and capabilities required to succeed in the dynamic online marketplace landscape. By leveraging Spryker’s composable platform and Mangopay’s secure and reliable payment infrastructure, the companies seek to enable businesses to create efficient, successful, and scalable online marketplaces.











When commenting on the announcement, Luke Trayfoot, Chief Revenue Officer at Mangopay said that the alliance enables the company to provide its customers with enhanced services in the platform industry, and they believe that by unifying the advanced technology of both companies, they are helping ‘pave the way’ for novel opportunities for online businesses.

Further adding on this, Manishi Singh, SVP of App Composition Platform at Spryker advised that the company is looking forward to collaborating with Mangopay to deliver to enterprises a strong offering that allows them to build their own marketplace in an expedited manner. Per the company’s official statement, with Mangopay’s powerful payment structure and Spryker’s advanced composability, customers will be enabled to create a hassle-free experience for operators and end-users alike in an efficient way.





Spryker, Mangopay’s offering and mission

Spryker is a composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Specifically designed for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers an approach that gives businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and go to market quickly while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. A global platform for B2B and B2C enterprise marketplaces, thing commerce, and unified commerce, Spryker empowers more than 150 global enterprise customers worldwide.

A 2013-founded company, Mangopay seeks to empower the platform economy with its modular payment infrastructure, supporting over 2,500 platforms and marketplaces. Built around its programmable e-wallet solution, the company’s end-to-end infrastructure covers platform payment needs, from payins to payouts, for a multitude of platform business models and workflows.

