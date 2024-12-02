Mangopay acquires WhenThen

WhenThen helps power payment acceptance and automate payment operations for online businesses globally. The company’s technology and global connectivity are believed to enable Mangopay to scale its entire payment offering in an expedited manner, helping it unlock significant value for its existing platform customers via multi-processor relationships and an increased level of automation.





Acquisition context and what it means for Mangopay

Mangopay’s acquisition of WhenThen follows the one of Nethone that took place in November 2022 and is part of the company’s growth plan which has a focus on scaling its payment offering. The company is set to continue strengthening its product capabilities and add new revenue streams by leveraging both acquisitions as a fully integrated offering.

The combined technologies of Mangopay and WhenThen are set to provide platforms with improved payin capabilities, intelligent payment routing, and better customer experiences to decrease costs and increase conversion rates throughout the full payment value chain.











As per the information detailed in the press release, in a single integration, the companies’ combined technologies are set to provide customers with the following:

Strong payment orchestration which enables customers to carry out intelligent payment routing to reduce costs, remove barriers at checkout, and ‘boost’ conversion rates on all payment methods.

The option to increase local checkout conversion rates and meet customers’ expectations by being able to instantly add payment methods within their checkout flows with clicks, through a self-service dashboard.

The possibility to store and access in a secure manner customer card data through a native cloud PCI DSS Level 1 certified card vault that helps not only tokenise customer cards but also enables network tokens (Visa, Mastercard, AmEx) and automatic card updater , looking to ensure that platforms always have their customer’s most recent card details on file.

Automation of time-consuming manual payment operations through means of a central Payment Insights and Operations dashboard, which helps unlock hidden revenue by fixing payment inefficiencies and issues of the likes of disputes, refunds, declines, and failed transactions.

Commenting on the announcement, Romain Mazeries, CEO of Mangopay advised that as the platform economy is continuously growing, the creation of improved payment experiences remains a key factor for both company customers and prospects. As per their statement, the acquisition of WhenThen enables Mangopay to expedite its payment capabilities while simultaneously providing payment experiences and follows the Nethone acquisition which helped it strengthen its fraud capabilities.

Adding on this, Kirk Donohoe, former co-founder, and CEO of WhenThen, now Chief Product Officer of Mangopay stated that platform-based businesses no matter the size are looking for flexibility in how they build and operate their payment stack as they aim to meet their growth and revenue targets. Having this knowledge as its basis, the company aims to provide them with increased control, flexibility, and scalability.

As per the information detailed in the press release, WhenThen’s full team and products have been fully merged with Mangopay and are set to operate under the Mangopay brand.

Mangopay aims to empower the platform economy with its modular payment infrastructure, supporting more than 2,500 platforms and marketplaces. As it is built around its programmable e-wallet solution, the company’s end-to-end infrastructure covers platform payment needs ranging from payin to payout for a multitude of platform business models and workflows.

For more information about Mangopay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.