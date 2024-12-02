M&S selects Ingenico for omnichannel payments for UK customers

Ingenico’s payment platform will allow M&S customers to pay wherever and whenever they want using their preferred method and sales channel. The platform will enable the company to tailor its offers, streamline its omnichannel shopping experience, and ensure that the payment process follows every customer journey.

In addition, Ingenico PCI PTS 5 hardware will be rolled out across the M&S estate, with the P2PE technology implemented, connected to an in-store and online PCI DSS platform to ensure customer data is secure.

