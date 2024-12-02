Mandalay Digital extends relationship with Smart Communications

Mandalay Digital Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Turbine, provides mobile solutions for wireless carriers globally to enable them to monetize mobile content. The companys products include mobile application management through DT Ignite, user experience and discovery through DT IQ, application stores and content through DT Marketplace, and content management and mobile payments through DT Pay.

Smart Communications is a wireless services provider with 56.6 million subscribers on its GSM network as of end-September 2013. Smart has introduced wireless offerings such as Smart Money, Smart Load, Smart Padala and the Netphone. Smart offers 3G, HSPA+ and LTE services while its satellite service Smart Link provides communications to the global maritime industry.

In recent news, US-based mobile payments services provider Fortumo has entered a direct carrier billing partnership with Smart Communications that is set to allow the latter’s subscribers to pay for games via their phone.