Manchester United has announced a multi-year partnership with Sokin, appointing the fintech as the club’s Official Global Business Payment Solutions Partner.

The deal will see the Premier League side leverage Sokin’s technology to simplify its international financial operations and strengthen its commercial strategy.

The agreement is part of Manchester United’s broader effort to optimise global operations through digital innovation. By adopting Sokin’s platform, the club will gain access to a better B2B payment infrastructure, designed to enable faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient international transactions.

Fintech in sports

Sokin integrates artificial intelligence to drive efficiencies across cross-border payments. Its platform consolidates accounts payable, accounts receivable, and treasury functions, providing businesses with greater clarity and control over international cash flows. According to the company, these efficiencies allow cost savings to be passed directly on to clients, creating a scalable model for global enterprises.

In recent years, Sokin has collaborated with several European football clubs and served as the payment partner for the British & Irish Lions during their Test series in Australia in 2025. By aligning with Manchester United, Sokin aims to expand its visibility and strengthen its positioning as a provider of B2B payment solutions.

Manchester United, meanwhile, continues to diversify its portfolio of commercial partnerships, which remain a key component of the club’s revenue model. According to the club’s 2024 financial results, commercial income accounted for more than GBP 300 million, driven by global sponsorships, partnerships, and merchandising. Partnering with fintech companies has become increasingly common among top clubs, as they seek both operational improvements and additional sources of revenue.

As digital transformation accelerates across the sports industry, partnerships such as this highlight the increasing importance of financial technology in supporting international operations, driving growth, and connecting with a global audience.