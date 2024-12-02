Management book 'Everything Transaction' released

In the book, the authors address themes such as platforms, digital trust and data sharing. The authors' intention with 'Everything Transaction' is to support business leaders in achieving better navigation in the digital world.

From the perspective that everything is a transaction, the writers distinguish hypes from reality when it comes to technology-driven developments. This includes aspects such as blockchain, big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and biometrics. The book is also an appeal to business leaders to start working together today on the future of digital transactions.

The Dutch version of the book was awarded the title 'Management Book of the Year 2019' in April 2019. The authors are experienced fintech pioneers. Nijland is CEO and managing partner of INNOPAY. Lycklama and Liezenberg founded the consultancy firm 16 years ago. Through INNOPAY, the authors bring different parties together to think about sustainable solutions for managing the exponential growth of digital transactions.

